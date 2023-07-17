EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the month-long heat wave, Corner of Hope at 130 N. Cotton St. wants to make sure the Borderland’s homeless survive in the heat.

Outreach Coordinator Nicole Hernandez is offering free water and snacks to prevent anyone from passing out during the heat wave.

“Most of the time, actually stay outside for a little and, you know, enjoy it until it gets about hot, and then I have them go inside, stay inside for most of the day. Just to be out of the heat, and they sleep for a little bit,” Hernandez said.

While the shelter offers hygiene kits and new clothes, Hernandez says they are in need of men’s pants, shoes, and shampoos.

Corner of Hope works with a couple of different programs, such as the Opportunity Center for the Homeless as well as veterans like California native Raymond Herrera, who has been homeless for over a year.

“They also have provision life for me through the military, so going here again with the American G.I. Forum. So they do have people with these programs that will help you out,” Herrera said.

While Herrera has felt dizzy outdoors from not drinking enough water, some unfortunately have felt the effects of the heat because of drug addiction.

“They don’t know if their body heat is rising. It’s hard even to mean to feel it, but they come here. I’ve had a couple come in asking for an ambulance because their bodies are like feeling weak; they feel like passing out,” Hernandez said.

Director of Marketing at Rescue Mission Nicole Reulet says about 150 to 200 homeless people stop by at the shelter.

According to the El Paso Coalition for the Homeless, 1,112 people are homeless in El Paso County.

Across the Texas balance of a state continuum of care, Texas Homelessness Network says the Texas Homeless Center counted this year’s point in time, 9,065 experience homelessness back in January.