Corner Bakery to reopen with restrictions in place

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Corner Bakery announced its reopening date of Monday, May 4. However, new protocols will be in place.

According to a release, the restaurant will open only at a 25% capacity.

Corner Bakery will adhere to all federal, state, and local guidelines, and has also enhanced its sanitation and safety processes.

Some of the new measures will include:

  • All employees will wear a mask and gloves during their shifts.
  • Tape will mark six-feet of distance between customers, as well as between customers and cashiers.
  • Condiment station access will be limited to one customer at a time.
  • Dining room tables and seating availability will be spaced to ensure 6-feet distancing.
  • Three new roles/responsibilities will be given to staff: Beverage Monitor, Entry Monitor, Curb Monitor.
  • Patios will remain closed to all seating, dining or gathering.
  • Placing orders online will be recommended to customers.
  • Contactless delivery when you order through cornerbakery.com and curbside pickup will continue to be offered.

Guests will also be allowed to order takeout, or curbside pickup at any of the following locations:

  • 1350 George Dieter Dr.
  • 655 Sunland Park Dr.
  • 1144 N Yarbrough Dr.
  • 1301 Airway Blvd.

