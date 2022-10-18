EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Want to learn some more about what makes El Paso really “El Paso”?

Corazón, Historia, y Raíces, an El Paso County-sponsored series of heritage and cultural activities highlighting hidden histories of El Paso, kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Old Sheepdog, 3900 Rosa, adjacent to Lincoln Park.

The event will feature bands, exhibits, local vendors, and history talks focused on the rich history of El Paso neighborhoods south of the freeway.

Other activities are planned to follow, including a series of walking tours, and development of a mural on a large El Paso County Coliseum wall facing Delta Drive.

Corazón, Historia, y Raíces was developed to celebrate the history, memory and heritage of the heart of El Paso in conjunction with the County’s Economic Development staff and other institutional partners and community organizations such as the El Paso County Historical Commission, El Paso History Museum, Lincoln Park Conservation Committee, area historians, and the El Paso County Coliseum.

“El Paso neighborhoods south of I-10 produced so much of the art, culture and entrepreneurship that makes up not only El Paso, but everywhere El Pasoans have been,” said El Paso County Commissioner David Stout, Precinct 2. “This event is a way of celebrating that history and telling those stories, and I hope leads to bigger events in the future. We want to ground ourselves in community, and invite people from all over El Paso, the region and ultimately, the globe, to join in this celebration.”

Precinct 2 is not only the home of these important neighborhoods, known as the “Ellis Island of the Southwest,” but also contains significant historic County assets such as the El Paso County Coliseum and Ascarate Park. It also includes the El Paso County Hospital District’s major assets, University Medical Center (formerly Thomason Hospital) and El Paso Children’s Hospital.