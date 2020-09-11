Copayments for September and October waived for New Mexico families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) will waive copayments for the Child Care Assistance program through the months of September and October.

According to a release, the department will cover the revenue child care programs would have received from parent copayments and will include this amount in their regular monthly reimbursement checks.

ECECD hopes this will make it easier for families to afford child care while ensuring providers continue to receive revenue.

ECECD’s decision to waive copayments follows earlier initiatives intended to support families and sustain New Mexico’s child care industry during the pandemic, including offering free child care to essential workers and delivering wage incentives to more than 3,100 early childhood professionals, a release said.

Additionally, the department has awarded Child Care Recovery and Stabilization Grants to approximately 500 licensed child care facilities in order to help the industry return to pre-pandemic strengths.

In New Mexico, Child Care Assistance eligibility is up to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level ($52,400 for a family of four); parents and caregivers can apply for assistance here.