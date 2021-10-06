Convicted sex offender arrested by Border Patrol agents in Van Horn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Van Horn Border Patrol Agents arrested a citizen of El Salvador who is a sex offender convicted of second-degree felony rape.

It happened on Tuesday, when 35 undocumented migrants were arrested by agents at the Van Horn Border Patrol station.

One of those in the group was a person from El Salvador who is a convicted sex offender who had been removed from the United States in November 2016 for a felony of re-entry after deportation.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the El Salvadorian is being referred for criminal prosecution for re-entry after deportation again.

