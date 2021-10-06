Convicted sex offender arrested by Border Patrol agents in Van Horn

The U.S. Border Patrol is finding more and more drugs, especially fentanyl, at highway checkpoints in San Diego County.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Van Horn Border Patrol Agents arrested a citizen of El Salvador who is a sex offender convicted of second-degree felony rape.

It happened on Tuesday, when 35 undocumented migrants were arrested by agents at the Van Horn Border Patrol station.

One of those in the group was a person from El Salvador who is a convicted sex offender who had been removed from the United States in November 2016 for a felony of re-entry after deportation.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the El Salvadorian is being referred for criminal prosecution for re-entry after deportation again.

