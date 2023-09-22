EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man who was found guilty of murdering his stepfather with a hammer back in March of this year was found guilty this week of battery on a deputy after he attacked a court security deputy after sentencing in the original case, according to the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney.

Alejandro Nevarez, 31, also tried to attack a deputy after the verdict was read this week in the new case, according to the Las Cruces DA’s Office.

Nevarez was found guilty of murdering his stepfather with a hammer and was sentenced to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder back in March. During that sentencing, after the jury was dismissed, Nevarez attacked a court security deputy.

According to the DA’s office Nevarez tackled the deputy, punching the deputy in the face and ribs, with the deputy defending himself until Nevarez was restrained by other deputies in the courtroom.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, a jury found Nevarez guilty of battery upon a peace officer and resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.

After the verdict was read and the jury dismissed in this latest case, Nevarez, who was handcuffed, turned toward the attending deputy, attacking him, and striking him with his shoulder, causing both men to hit the ground, according to the Las Cruces DA’s Office. Court deputies swarmed the two, separating Nevarez and securing him immediately, the DA’s Office added.

Nevarez is currently serving 16 years for second degree murder of his stepfather. He will be sentenced for the March courtroom incident at a later date.