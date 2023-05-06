EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Controversial Proposition K, also known as the Climate Charter, was trailing badly after updated voting totals were released at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

The Climate Charter trailed 84 percent (29,212 votes) to 16 percent (5,758 votes).

This ballot measure had received a lot of attention heading into the early voting period.

Supporters said the initiative would put El Paso at the forefront of the battle against climate change.

Opponents, including a vocal business community, said Proposition K would gut the economy, cut jobs and raise taxes.

Voters in El Paso also had 10 other proposed charter amendments to sort through and decide on during this election.

Proposition I would require that the City of El Paso contribute no less than 18 percent of the amount spent on police and firefighter wages into the pension funds for both groups.

That proposition was leading 59 percent (20,003 votes) to 41 percent (13,845 votes) after the latest voting totals were released.

According to the El Paso County Elections Department, 35,601 people voted during early voting. That is nearly 8 percent of the total registered voters.