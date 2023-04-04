People are protesting the appearance of controversial commentator Matt Walsh at New Mexico State University on Tuesday, April 4.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — Controversial commentator and author Matt Walsh is scheduled to speak at New Mexico State University.

On flyers, for the event, it says that the topic is “trans-agenda destroys human life”.

On Walsh’s Twitter account, where he has 1.5 million followers, it says in his bio “transphobe of the year (2022)”.

A spokesperson from NMSU told KTSM 9 News that Walsh was invited to the university by a student group.

“NMSU encourages free expression and peaceful assembly. The university also realizes that certain speech may have a negative impact on some members of our community. It’s written into NMSU policy that the free exchange of ideas is a reflection of the university’s public land-grant heritage, interest in diverse points of view, and commitment to excellence in education and research.” New Mexico State University

NMSU says that it offers resources to help, including walk-in counseling services at the Aggie Health and Wellness Center as well as other resources that can be found on their website.

Ahead of Walsh speaking at NMSU, a group of people gathered in protest outside of the Corbett Center holding signs about trans rights.

A peer facilitator with the Las Cruces Trans and Non-Binary Support group commented on the topic of Walsh’s speech at NMSU.

“How trans people specifically are a threat to the very existence of life which is so ironic because it’s trans lives that are on the line here, not the other way around,” said Michel Wing, with the Las Cruces Trans and Non-Binary Support Group.

When Walsh spoke at the University of Wisconsin in October 2022, there were protests and vandalism on the campus.

Wing said said the purpose of the protest was not to show hate.

“It’s to create community; it’s not to bring up hate even against someone like Matt Walsh,” said Wing.

A former Republican candidate for New Mexico state representative told KTSM 9 News he will be at the Matt Walsh event.

“There is at least 550 people already registered and that was a couple of days ago so I’m sure there’s going to be over 600 people registered by tonight, so I think power in numbers. We’re a peaceful people,” said Zeke Rodriguez, who is attending the Matt Walsh event. “We just want to bring our message together and impart positive change in the community.”

NMSU does say that they will have an increased police presence Tuesday evening as well as an increase in security.