EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded a multi-million-dollar contract for predesign services for the controversial Bridge of Americas upgrade project.

GSA announced in a news release that it has awarded a $9.9 million contract on Dec. 4 to Turner and Townsend Heery under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Under this contract, Turner & Townsend Heery will provide professional services to help develop proposals for the design-build procurement for the new facility.

Residents who live near the Bridge of Americas port of entry have been protesting the project saying the project will increase traffic and air pollution. They have also filed a complaint with the federal government over the project, alleging civil rights violations.

GSA held a public scoping meeting for the project on Dec. 13. In response to the public’s request, GSA extended the public comment period to 5 p.m. CST Friday Feb. 23, 2024.

The project includes new administration and inspection facilities, which will better support federal inspection agencies in their work to safeguard America’s borders and facilitate trade, according to the news release sent out announcing the contract.

GSA’s goals for the project include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating human health and environmental impact, and increasing the federal government’s mission readiness, according to the news release.

This project is also slated to use low-embodied carbon materials as part of a recent $2-billion announcement stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the news release.

“The project is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda in growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our Nation’s infrastructure, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient,” the news release stated.

Construction is anticipated to begin in fall 2028, with “substantial completion” by the summer of 2031, according to the news release.