Chick-fil-A ranks top fast-food restaurant for 7th straight year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chick-fil-A leads the limited-service industry and all restaurants with an American Customer Satisfaction Index score of 83. However, customer satisfaction diminishes 1 percent year over year according to the ACSI.

This trend is common across the industry and on a larger scale.

Of the ten fast-food restaurants that undergo satisfaction slips, half experience at least 3 percent declines.

Arby’s and Dunkin’ both slide 3 percent to 77. Chipotle Mexican Grill has the same score but tumbles 4 percent. Wendy’s sits near the bottom of the industry, dropping 4 percent to an ACSI score of 73. Subway takes the largest hit, tumbling 5 percent to 75.

Among full-service establishments, only one has a similar slide – Red Lobster falls 3 percent to 77.
On the flip side, two full-service restaurants have strong customer satisfaction gains: Red Robin (up 3 percent to 78) and Chili’s (up 3 percent to 77).

