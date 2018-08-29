CONSUMER ALERT: BBB accuses local contractor of using its logo fraudulently Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, TX - The El Paso Better Business Bureau wants people to be on the look out. This coming after a local contractor was caught using its logo fraudulently.

The local BBB said Oscar's Roofing & Construction has been handing out flyers with their logo on it, claiming it's a BBB-accredited business. However, it is not.

"When someone is using that symbol in an unauthorized fashion, it is really troubling," said El Paso BBB President Marybeth Stevens. "Not only because its in a sense not fair, but it is very harmful to the consumer because they're expecting something by seeing that symbol."

The BBB has posted alerts on its page about Oscar's Roofing and Construction to warn consumers.

KTSM looked into the company's background and discovered its City license expired in 2017.

We also went to the address listed under the company, which turned out to be a home in far east El Paso. Nobody opened the door, but a man living next door came by and told KTSM he was the father of the owner. He said the owner was not home.

We then reached out to the owner via phone Tuesday afternoon. He said the flyers with the BBB logo were from when the company used to be accredited with the BBB. He told KTSM to call back in an hour for him to make some calls, but when KTSM did, the call went straight to voicemail.

The BBB advises consumers to research companies and look for verified reviews before hiring them.