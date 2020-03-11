Consul General responsible for promoting interests of Mexicans along entire California border

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Carlos Gonzalez-Gutierrez is responsible for the well-being of all Mexican nationals living north of the border in San Diego and Imperial counties, which span the entire Mexico-California border

Gonzalez has three primary functions: Protect and promote the interests of Mexican nationals within the consulate’s jurisdiction; providing typical consular services such as identification cards, passports and travel documents; and promoting the prestige of Mexico by instilling a better understanding of the living conditions Mexican nationals face in the area.

Gonzalez has held similar positions in Sacramento, California and most recently in Austin, Texas. He said San Diego is quickly growing on him.

Exterior of the Mexican Consulate in San Diego located in the Little Italy neighborhood just north of Downtown
San Diego.

“It’s a treat serving here in San Diego — two countries, one region — people understand that prosperity here depends on Mexico and the other way around,” Gonzalez said.

