Construction Closures: July 14-18, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following portions of I-10 and other nearby roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:
Sunday, July 14, through Thursday, July 18 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- Eastbound I-10 will close to all traffic at US-54.
- Detour: From eastbound I-10, all traffic must take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54, take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the turnaround to re-enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to Juárez or eastbound I-10.
- Ramp F, which connects westbound Interstate 10 to Juárez, will close all traffic.
- Detour: From westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) to northbound US 54, take Exit 23 (Cassidy Road/Fort Bliss), take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the turnaround to re-enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to Juárez or eastbound I-10.
- Two right lanes IH-10 westbound at Viscount overpass will close