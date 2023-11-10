EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Constable deputies have arrested a 45-year-old man on a couple of active warrants including one for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Deputies with Constable Office Precinct 3 arrested Hector Martinez on Thursday, Nov. 9. They had received information that he had an active personal-recognizance bond warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child and an active criminal warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with reckless bodily injury. His bonds totaled $150,000 for the two warrantes.

Constable deputies took Martinez into custody along the 100 block of Chelsea and he was booked into El Paso County Jail without further incident.