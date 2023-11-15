EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old man wanted on an active warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child among other related charges was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 14 by deputies with the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct 3.

The Constable’s Office announced that it arrested Dominik Reyes, 22, after they received information that he had an active personal-recognizance bond revocation warrant for multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, and indecency with a child exposes with a total bond of $200,000.

Reyes was arrested at the 10200 block of Hedgerow after a traffic stop.

Reyes was booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident, according to the Constable’s Office.