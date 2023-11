EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man wanted on an active warrant for assault causing bodily injury of a family member was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 7 by deputies with the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct 3.

The Constable’s Office announced that it arrested 38-year-old Alvaro Realyvasquez on a warrant with a bond of $2,500 along the 200 block of South Stanton on Tuesday.

Realyvasquez was booked into El Paso County Jail with no further incident, according to the Constable’s Office.