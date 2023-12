EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar will be taking part in a story time event with the El Paso Independent School District on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

El Paso ISD says the event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Mesita Early Childhood Development Center library located at 220 Lawton Dr., 79902.

El Paso ISD says Congresswoman Escobar will be reading to the kindergarten and first-grade students.