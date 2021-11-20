Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has Official Filed for Re-election.

News
Posted: / Updated:

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar officially filed to run for re-election as a democrat in the U. S. House of Representatives Saturday.

Escobar was joined by supporters at the El Paso Democratic Party Headquarters on 1401 Montana Avenue. She says he welcomes the competition the primaries bring.

“In November we’ll face off against whatever republican the republican party chooses and I look forward to being on the ballot in November. I look forward to serving the community of El Paso, God Willing, and should the voters want me back. “

KTSM is your local election headquarters. Stay with us for more election coverage on air and online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

ktsm at 9 11-20

Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks TX border wall, shipping containers, razor wire "Biden refuses to enforce immigration laws"

ktsm 6pm news teases sat 11-20

Eastwood defeats Boswell 28-21

Canutillo defeats Randall 27-24

Riverside defeats Lake Worth 28-20

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link