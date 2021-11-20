Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has Official Filed for Re-election.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar officially filed to run for re-election as a democrat in the U. S. House of Representatives Saturday.

Escobar was joined by supporters at the El Paso Democratic Party Headquarters on 1401 Montana Avenue. She says he welcomes the competition the primaries bring.

“In November we’ll face off against whatever republican the republican party chooses and I look forward to being on the ballot in November. I look forward to serving the community of El Paso, God Willing, and should the voters want me back. “

