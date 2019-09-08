Congresswoman Escobar hosts El Paso Strong town hall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar held a Town Hall meeting dubbed ‘El Paso Strong, El Paso heals” at Bel Air High School Saturday morning.

The Congresswoman provided an update on what’s being done to end gun violence. Several organizations including the office of emergency management were there to speak.

They say they’re now looking forward with long-term healing programs.

“We discussed the financial cost and reimbursements that we are looking at to sustain the long-term recovery and healing of the community to bring in resources to address that,” said Jorge Rodriguez with the Office of Emergency Management.

The OEM also says taking are of the first responders who went to the shooting site is a priority as well.