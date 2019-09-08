Breaking News
Nine-month I-10 to Juarez ramp closure begins Monday
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Congresswoman Escobar hosts El Paso Strong town hall

News

by: KTSM Staff Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar held a Town Hall meeting dubbed ‘El Paso Strong, El Paso heals” at Bel Air High School Saturday morning.

The Congresswoman provided an update on what’s being done to end gun violence. Several organizations including the office of emergency management were there to speak.

They say they’re now looking forward with long-term healing programs.

“We discussed the financial cost and reimbursements that we are looking at to sustain the long-term recovery and healing of the community to bring in resources to address that,” said Jorge Rodriguez with the Office of Emergency Management.

The OEM also says taking are of the first responders who went to the shooting site is a priority as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Shooting Victim List

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong