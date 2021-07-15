Congresswoman Escobar announces launch of monthly child tax credits for El Paso families

The Child Tax Credit will result in monthly payments to an estimated 39 million households (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Families in the Borderland can expect to start receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

The payments begin July 15, 2021, and will be distributed to more than 53,000 households in El Paso.

The Child Tax Credit is part of the American Rescue Plan that Congresswoman Veronica Escobar voted in-favor to send to President Joe Biden in March 2021.

“Help is here for 191,300 El Paso children and their families – nearly 94% of children in our community,” said Escobar. “Starting today, the American Rescue Plan will provide a historic and transformational relief to roughly 39 million American households – including 53,800 in El Paso. This tax cut delivers on my promise of helping set our children up for success and putting more money in the pocket of hardworking El Pasoans.”

Families will qualify for a full credit if their income is less than $75,000 annually for single filers; $112,000 for those filing as head of household; or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

The American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit to $3,600 per child for kids under five years old, and $3,000 for children between the ages of six and seventeen.

Families are set to receive their remaining Child Tax Credit after filing 2021 tax returns.

Most families will begin automatically receiving their payments on July 15 without needing to take further action. People do not need to register or take any action if they’ve filed 2019 or 2020 tax returns or signed up to receive a stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service.

Families that did not file 2019 or 2020 tax returns and did not use the IRS non-filers tool to register for the Economic Impact Payments can go online and use the IRS Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool to register today.

Families who received refunds from the IRS through direct deposit will receive their payments in their bank accounts around the 15th of every month through the end of 2021.

People who do not use direct deposit can expect to receive their payments by mail around the same time.

To determine your family’s eligibility, visit IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021.

The IRS is encouraging people to beware of scams related to the Child Tax Credit payments and stimulus checks. The IRS stresses the only way to receive either benefits is by either filing a tax return with the IRS or registering through the Non-filer Sign-up Tool, only available at IRS.gov.

