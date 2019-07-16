Mayor conferences to examine US-Mexico border dynamics

Mayors from 21 cities gather in Juarez; in El Paso, group to present results of 'perception' survey

EL PASO, Texas — The mayors of El Paso and Juarez are scheduled to participate today in two conferences dealing with life, migration and the economy of the border.

Dee Margo

Dee Margo and Armando Cabada have been invited to the presentation of the El Paso Community Foundation’s “Border Perception Index”, which takes place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at 333 N. Oregon St., in El Paso.

The survey covers seven topics ranging from collaboration and international crossings to economic development and regional integration, among others.

“This is a first-of-its-kind survey that examines how two border cities perceive each other in seven different categories. This survey was conducted in El Paso and Ciudad Juarez with the goal of strengthening our binational sense of connection by identifying the main opportunities and concerns of our community,” the EPCF said in a news release.

Armando Cabada (photo courtesy Juarez city government)

After this event, mayors Armando Cabada of Juarez and Dee Margo of El Paso are expected at the inauguration of the Third Latin American Congress of Border Cities in Juarez, which includes 21 mayors from cities in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala, among others.

The mayors will address security, trade, migration and development issues, according to Cabada’s staff. The three-day conference takes place at the Real Inn hotel, 6941 Teofilo Borunda Blvd., in Juarez.

“Most of the guest mayors come from cities that are on a border themselves… migration is a topic that a lot of our cities have in common,” Cabada said.

The purpose of this gathering is to see how different cities have dealt with similar problems, and learn from each other, the mayor said.

In addition to the visiting mayors, representatives from universities in Texas and Mexico are expected to attend, according to Cabada’s staff.