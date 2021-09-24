Conference about aging for New Mexico residents will be virtual this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A conference all about aging for New Mexico residents addressing topics like Alzheimer’s and elder abuse will be held virtually this year.

The conference is coordinated by the State of New Mexico’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department.

While the conference has been held for the last 43 years, this year will be virtual, on November 17 and 18.

“For the first time in the history of this conference, our participants will be able to join us from the comforts and safety of their home. Because the conference is virtual, there’s another ‘first’- the entirety of the conference will also be available online following the conference, increasing accessibility and access to knowledge and resources for our seniors,” said ALTSD Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez.

Topics for workshops at this year’s virtual conference will include:

Advancing Independence

Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Caregiver Support

Elder Abuse

Medicare and Medicaid

Healthy eating

Financial Stability

Mental Health

Loneliness

Those participating can submit recipes, pet photos, and poetry for a contest that will be part of an interactive feature during the conference. The deadline to submit is October 15 and to submit attendees can call 505-948-9266 or email jacqueline.beck-man@state.nm.us.

