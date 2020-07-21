Condiments ‘n’ contraband: CBP officers find nearly 4 tons of pot in ketchup buckets

News

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Hold the ketchup.

Smugglers got a little fancy when they hid hundreds of cylindrical bundles of marijuana inside buckets of ketchup bound for the U.S. from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

On July 17, border officers and drug-sniffing dogs assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge inspected the tractor-trailer in the cargo facility and found nearly 4 tons of pot worth an estimated $1.5 million.

“While drug smuggling organizations try to be creative in finding ways to conceal their illicit merchandise, CBP officers continue to effectively apply inspection skills and technology to prevent narcotics from crossing our borders,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.

Homeland Security Investigations took over the case, according to the release.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Border crime

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Shop employees: Donut throw things

Photos show groups of people gathered at closed Red Sands

Abundant Living Faith Center’s West El Paso church vandalized

EPPD release mugshots of suspects in Northeast El Paso murder

COVID-19 cases rise among young adults; Mayor Margo says age group needs to get act together

BR.COM SPACEX CHOSE ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW 07.20.20

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More from Border Report

More Border Report