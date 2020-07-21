Condiments ‘n’ contraband: CBP officers find nearly 4 tons of pot in ketchup buckets

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Hold the ketchup.

Smugglers got a little fancy when they hid hundreds of cylindrical bundles of marijuana inside buckets of ketchup bound for the U.S. from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

On July 17, border officers and drug-sniffing dogs assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge inspected the tractor-trailer in the cargo facility and found nearly 4 tons of pot worth an estimated $1.5 million.

“While drug smuggling organizations try to be creative in finding ways to conceal their illicit merchandise, CBP officers continue to effectively apply inspection skills and technology to prevent narcotics from crossing our borders,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.

Homeland Security Investigations took over the case, according to the release.

