UPDATE: A male hiker was located and assisted by fire crews, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue team is currently responding to reports of an injured person at Mundy’s Gap.

Mundy’s Gap is known to be a moderate trail with a steady climb within Franklin Mountains State Park.

The call came in at 9:06 a.m.

No further information has been released.

