UPDATE: El Paso Fire said its rescue team found the lost woman hiker at Chuck Heinrich and safely brought her back down the trail. The operation has been completed.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — El Paso’s Combined and Search and Rescue team is looking for a lost hiker at Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso Saturday evening, March 25.

Fire officials say they have made contact with a female hiker in her 20s, who called in because she was lost. No injuries have been reported.

This is the second incident that ComSAR has been called out to Saturday.