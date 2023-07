EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team helped a lost hiker down from trails in Northeast El Paso.

According to the department’s Twitter account, ComSAR helped a hiker down from the trails at Hondo Pass and Polaris. That’s in the foothills of the Franklin Mountains near Castner Range.

The hiker was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.