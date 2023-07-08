UPDATE: Patient has been brought down off the mountain but was not transported for further medical treatment.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue is assessing an individual in need of assistance Saturday, July 8 at Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso, the department reported via its Twitter account.

EPFD says they are preparing to bring the individual back to safety.

No injuries reported at this time.

KTSM is working to update this developing story.