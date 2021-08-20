COMPA Fest hits Downtown El Paso this Saturday with local music, art and more

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Finding something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. El Pasoans can enjoy COMPA Fest which will feature local bands, artists and vendors this Saturday in Downtown El Paso.

The event was put together by Genuine Reference Studios and will start at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, at the San Carlos Building located at 501 Texas Avenue.

Some of the local bands featured includes Coco Butter, Orange Anima, Bighead, the Dapples, and more.

There will be a $10 cover to enter the show and is for those 18 years of age or older.

