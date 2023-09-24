EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC), a program of the United Way of El Paso County, hosted the “Together We Heal” Community Wellness Fair Sunday morning, Sept. 24 at the Memorial Park Reserve.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

United Way says that to promote long-term physical and mental well-being, the fair provided attendees with a variety of free services from community agencies such as on-site screenings, flu shots, and traditional and non-traditional therapies including sound baths, yoga and meditation.