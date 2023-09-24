EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC), a program of the United Way of El Paso County, hosted the “Together We Heal” Community Wellness Fair Sunday morning, Sept. 24 at the Memorial Park Reserve.
United Way says that to promote long-term physical and mental well-being, the fair provided attendees with a variety of free services from community agencies such as on-site screenings, flu shots, and traditional and non-traditional therapies including sound baths, yoga and meditation.