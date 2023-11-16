EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Housing Opportunity Management Enterprise (HOME) welcomed more than 30 volunteers to the Guillen Meadows apartments on Wednesday, Nov. 15, as they helped beautify the basketball courts at the public housing community in Segundo Barrio.

HOME says volunteers participated in the ‘Revive tu Cancha’ (Revive Your Court) program from ‘AT&T Believes’ as they helped paint a mural designed by local artist Gabriel Gaytan, celebrating the “U.S.-Mexico bicentennial.”

HOME says ‘Revive tu Cancha’ engages AT&T employees and other community volunteers to paint sport courts in underserved communities with murals designed by local artists.

“HOME is thrilled to partner with AT&T Believes and City Year to bring new life to the Guillen Meadows apartments,” Gerald Cichon, CEO of HOME, said. “The Revive tu Cancha program is a shining example of community collaboration, and we are grateful for the dedication of over 30 volunteers who are helping us transform these basketball courts into a vibrant celebration of our shared history. This project embodies the spirit of unity and progress that defines the El Paso community.”