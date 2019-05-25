Community surprises local volleyball hero

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - You might know Campbell Bowden as the volleyball standout coming out of Coronado High School.

The kids in the neighborhood of Chihuahuita know her as Campbell the volunteer.

"She wanted to do something to give back to the community. She wanted to start a sports camp. She's always loved sports. She's been carrying around a ball since she was three months old," Campbell's mom, Karen Bowden said.

Bowden wanted other kids to have the same opportunities. It was her idea for her family to start a yearly sports camp, donate sports equipment, uniforms and money.

Since she's getting ready to play volleyball at Baylor University, it was time for the community to surprise her.

On Friday, the Chihuahuita neighborhood and Parks and Rec. Department awarded her with a plaque.

"These kids have kept me coming back. I've created such a special bond with them and they have really bought into what we talk about. It's been a real blessing to see these kids grow up," Bowden said.

Through her times at the Chihuahuita Recreation Center, the kids weren't the only ones who learned a lesson.

"A lot of people think that it's just us making the change in these kids lives. In reality, it's these kids making a difference in our lives," Bowden said.

Bowden is set to leave to Baylor University in the beginning of next month. She plans on majoring in Health Sciences with hopes of working with more kids.