EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buddy’s Beer Barn founder Douglas Prentice Barker Jr., better known as “Buddy,” suffered a stroke last year but along with his recovery, he has been battling a court-ordered guardianship placed on him reportedly against his will.

“Buddy’s right to make decisions about his life and well-being has been taken away from him, and it is time to take a stand,” a Buddy’s Beer Barn Instagram post said.

The post explained Barker suffered a stroke in December of last year and has made great recovery. However, the post goes on to explain that the state of Texas courts have “stripped him of his civil rights and placed him under guardianship against his will.”

The community was invited to Buddy’s Beer Barn at 10150 Montana Ave to show their support on Monday which is also Barker’s birthday.