EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 23rd annual National Work Zone Awareness Week reminds the Borderland of driving safely through work zones with this year’s campaign “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us.”

National Work Zone Awareness Week is held between the week of April 17 through April 21.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) partnered with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso Police Department for the campaign, according to a press release sent by TxDOT.

In the El Paso area in 2022 there was 944 traffic crashes in work zones, resulting in 4 fatalities and 14 serious injuries. In El Paso there was 710 traffic crashes in work zones, resulting in no fatalities and 12 serious injuries, the release adds.

The departments also adds that traffic fatalities were down by 16% in 2022, decreasing for the first time since 2018. Despite the decrease 205 people died and 788 were seriously injured. The vast majority of those killed, 85% were drivers or passengers.

The departments also want to remind the community of their ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ law. The law requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the limit when they see flashing blue or amber lights on a TxDOT vehicle and emergency vehicle or tow truck stopped on the roadside.

TxDOT shares the following tips of driving safely in a work zone:

• Slow down. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. • Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you, the car ahead of you, the construction workers, and their equipment. • Pay attention to signage

• Stay alert and minimize distractions. No phones, loud music, makeup, or food. • Be patient and stay calm.

• Check the New Mexico Department of Transportation web site for information on work zone delays throughout the state at: http://www.nmroads.com or call 511 or 1-800-432-4269

• For Texas Department of Transportation work zones and closures visit http://drivetexas.org or www.txdot.gov More