Community mourns motorcyclist killed in Northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–Friends and loved ones lined the streets and sidewalks along McCombs Street Thursday night in Northeast El Paso, where a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday morning.

“I know Anthony loved each and every single one of you,” his family said during a vigil Thursday evening.

El Paso Police identified the motorcyclist as Anthony Navarro, 26. EPPD said he was going southbound on McCombs when he crashed with a car traveling northbound trying to make a left turn onto Squires Ct.

The family said Navarro was a talented tattoo artist, dozens of people taking to social media to share his work.

“He was known, his work spoke for itself, he was an amazing artist, amazing artist,” Vicente Mesa, the owner of Prick’s Tattoo said.

Dozens of people showed off tattoos done by him, and said he would for ever live through his ink. Even some El Paso Police officers who have tattoos done by Navarro showed up to the vigil to leave flowers.

“It’s just sad to see someone like that go in the prime of his life you know,” Lorenzo Davalos, the owner of Forever Ink said.

In light of Anthony’s death, friends share a message to drivers:

“Tell the people to just share the road with the bikers you know, they’re there too,” Davalos said.

“I actually spoke to him about getting rid of his bike and he did, he actually ended up getting another one, he loved the bike, he loved the adrenaline,” Mesa said.

Loved ones chanted “long live Anthony!” after saying a prayer at the crash site.

Anthony leaves behind a young daughter who they said he loved more than anything.

Family said if anyone knew Anthony or had work done by him, to post it on social media and tag him as a way to tribute his work.