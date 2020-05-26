1  of  2
Breaking News
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso 16 new coronavirus cases in Dona Ana County, two at Otero County Prison

Community members invited to virtual stroke walk held by The Hospitals of Providence

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hospitals of Providence will be holding its annual Strides Against Stroke Walk virtually while still raising awareness and educating the public about one of the country’s largest health risks.

According to a release, 800,000 strokes are reported annually in the United States and 80 percent of strokes can be prevented through education and care.

The Hospitals of providence invites the public to join in and take strides towards stroke awareness during its annual stroke walk.

Participants can pick their favorite trails, parks or neighborhoods to walk on Saturday, May 30 at 9:00am.  Wear red and snap a photo and post it to social media using the hashtag #StridesAgainstStroke. 

Register now for the Virtual Stroke Walk and remember to practice social distancing when participating.

Register at facebook.com/events/TheHospitalsofProvidence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Tips to deal with coronavirus fear and anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to deal with coronavirus fear and anxiety"

Carlos Gonzalez on Immigration Teleconference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carlos Gonzalez on Immigration Teleconference"

Hatch resident: Village forgotten during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hatch resident: Village forgotten during pandemic"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/25"

El Pasoan celebrates 103 birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan celebrates 103 birthday"

Parade for 95-year-old World War II Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parade for 95-year-old World War II Veteran"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner