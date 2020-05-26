Community members invited to virtual stroke walk held by The Hospitals of Providence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hospitals of Providence will be holding its annual Strides Against Stroke Walk virtually while still raising awareness and educating the public about one of the country’s largest health risks.

According to a release, 800,000 strokes are reported annually in the United States and 80 percent of strokes can be prevented through education and care.

The Hospitals of providence invites the public to join in and take strides towards stroke awareness during its annual stroke walk.

Participants can pick their favorite trails, parks or neighborhoods to walk on Saturday, May 30 at 9:00am. Wear red and snap a photo and post it to social media using the hashtag #StridesAgainstStroke.

Register now for the Virtual Stroke Walk and remember to practice social distancing when participating.

Register at facebook.com/events/TheHospitalsofProvidence.