Community members encouraged to wear orange, walk their neighborhoods in honor of UTEP graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso will celebrate spring graduates with remote activities in honor of the Class of 2020.

According to a release, the remote activities will take place during what would have been the University’s Commencement weekend, May 16-17, 2020.

Spring commencement ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 2,300 graduates and candidates are eligible to receive degrees this spring. More than 630 of those are expected to earn graduate degrees, including 98 doctoral candidates, a release said.

“In normal years, our spring semester – like that of universities across the country – would end with the celebration of this milestone in your life with family and friends. Because this year is anything but normal, we will delay that celebration until the fall, when I hope to see you again,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said in a letter to graduates.

Graduation candidates are encouraged to stay connected through social media using the hashtag #utepgrad to post photos in their regalia, celebrating with household members, decorated caps and decorated lawns or doors.

Community members are encouraged to wear orange and walk in their neighborhoods on May 16 and 17 in honor of graduates and candidates who would have walked the stage at the Don Haskins Center throughout Commencement weekend.

According to a release, the “Mining Minds” pickaxe sculpture at UTEP’s Sun Bowl-University roundabout will be illuminated in blue and orange from Wednesday evening, May 13, through Sunday evening, May 17, to commemorate UTEP’s Class of 2020.