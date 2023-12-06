EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and the El Paso International Airport will be hosting the “Winterfest Holiday Social” event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 7 at the El Paso International Airport’s Runway Plaza, located in front of the main entrance in the center of the Short-Term parking lot.

Photos courtesy of Santiago Reyes – KTSM

Each year the airport celebrates Winterfest by decorating the terminal and landscaping for the holidays to welcome the thousands of passengers, guests, families and members of the community.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature delicious food, tasty beverages, popcorn, a candy buffet table (while supplies last), as well as live music by John Anderson and entertainment by Robotron – LED dancing robots.

Parking will be available in the Short Term and Long Term parking lots.