EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University’s College of Arts and Sciences will be hosting its second annual “Night at the Museums” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the University Museum at Kent Hall and the University Art Museum inside Devasthali Hall.

In addition to the tours of the two museums, other activities will be featured such as music, displays and demonstrations by various departments in the college.

Three food trucks will also be available including Luchador, Green Chile Paddy Wagon and Francy Emilade along with custom-made “mocktails” created with the Amador Live local restaurant and bar.

The public can purchase tickets online at $10 per person and get one free specialty drink. Children 12 and younger get in free.

“Our Creative Media Institute, which provides training in digital film making, animation and visual effects, is one of the fastest growing units in the college,” said Enrico Pontelli, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “CMI has been one of the shining jewels of the institution and a direct contributor to economic development in the region. We want to make the community aware of the needs of this program as it continuously grows and contributes to the economic development of the state.”

“CMI’s involvement in “Night at the Museums” will be an outdoor screening of student and faculty work,” said Amy Lanasa, professor and CMI department head. “Faculty and staff also will be on hand to discuss the preliminary design and ground plan for CMI’s proposed 50,000 square foot training facility for the next generation of film, animation, creative writing and journalism students.”

Additionally, the current University Art Museum exhibition, “Specter,” and the latest University Museum exhibition, “Low and Slow,” will be open for tours, while activities and games will be available for all to participate.

For more information check out the “Night at the Museums” webpage.