EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Animal services in collaboration with Rescue Runners 915, will be hosting their second “Mutt-A-Thon” volunteer and adoption event Sunday, Nov. 5 at two locations:

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Tails at the Times Adoption Center located at 501 E. Mills St.

From noon to 3 p.m. at the El Paso Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

The event aims to give every dog a “break from their kennel,” showcase them for adoption, and promote volunteering at the Tails at the Times adoption center and the main El Paso Animal Services center.

With over 400 dogs currently waiting for “forever homes” at these locations, The El Paso Animal Services says the effort to walk every adoptable dog in one day will need great support from the community.

This is the fourth “Mutt-a-Thon” event that the two organizations have hosted, and at previous events, over 500 volunteers have shown up to participate, according to the center.

Runners and walkers can sign up for as many time slots as they would like by visiting www.RescueRunners.org.

Children under 18 years old can participate with a guardian. Volunteers must wear full-length pants and closed toed shoes.

All volunteer participants will receive refreshments and can enjoy a closing party at the El Paso Animal Services Center with local vendors, photo booth and Día de los Muertos Pet Remembrance Altar where the community can bring a remembrance picture for pets that have crossed over the rainbow bridge, according to the center.

For more information on event details, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org.