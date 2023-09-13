EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the community is invited to meet and hear from the finalists for the El Paso Police Chief position.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Museum of Art.

The final interviews are being conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.

The four finalists are Steve Dye, Peter Pacillas, David Ransom and Victor Zarur.

Steve Dye was the Police Chief for Grand Prairie, Texas from 2011 to 2020 where he was also the deputy city manager and is currently the city manager.

Peter Pacillas is the current interim police chief and was the assistant chief from 2009 to 2023. Pacillas has been with the El Paso Police since 1985.

David Ransom began his public safety career with the El Paso Police in 1992 and is currently the Chief of Police at Berklee School of Music in Boston.

Victor Zarur joined the El Paso Police in 1995 and is currently the interim executive assistant chief. Before joining the El Paso Police, Zarur was with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for five years.

The City of El Paso opened a national search that included the opportunity for local leadership to apply back in May 2023.

As we’ve reported, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died in January after leading the department for nearly 15 years.