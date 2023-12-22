EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting the community to enjoy the last two weekends of the WinterFest season in Downtown El Paso.

Visitors can enjoy the Holiday Fiestas happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through January 1.

Festive activities include outdoor performances, the Rink and the Glacier Glides (ice slide) as well as food trucks, and more than one million lights and oversized decorations at San Jacinto Plaza.

Families have one final weekend to take free pictures with Santa presented by GECU from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and Saturday, Dec. 23, at San Jacinto Plaza.

This year, roughly 65,000 visitors attended the opening celebration of WinterFest sponsored by Scherr Legate PLLC. The attendance marked an increase of more than 15,000 visitors from 2022.

The “coolest fest in the Southwest” kicked off Nov. 18 at San Jacinto Plaza and included the Holiday Market, the tree lighting ceremony, the Scherr Legate Light Parade and The Rink.

The festive lights at San Jacinto Plaza turn on every day from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through January 1.

For more information on the Holiday Fiestas at WinterFest, including a schedule of activities visit www.EPWinterFest.com.