Community invited to El Paso County Sheriff’s Detention Officers graduation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A graduation ceremony will be held for Detention Officer Class 21-3 “Rangers” and El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles is inviting the community to join.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Pebble Hills High School Auditorium located at 14400 Pebble Hills Blvd.

In a press release, it says those graduating worked hard to become Sheriff’s Office Detention Officers.

