EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The community is invited to document nature around the city by participating in the international “City Nature Challenge.”

Participants must download the iNaturalist app in order to be part of the contest. Cities compete against each other to see who can make the most observations of nature, who can observe and record the most species, and who can engage the most people.

The observing and recording of wildlife can be done from April 28 to May 1, followed by a period for identifying wildlife from May 2 to May 7.

The friendly contest was created by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the California Academy of Sciences in 2016 in attempt for people to find and document wildlife across the world.

The following local organizations will be offering guided and self-guided opportunities for the community to participate in the challenge:

El Paso/Trans-Pecos Audubon Society

Frontera Land Alliance

Green Hope Project

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Insights Science Discovery

For more information: http://www.insightselpaso.org/city-nature-challenge-el-paso