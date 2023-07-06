EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month by attending free activities at recreation centers during the month of July.

Parks and Recreation will be hosting a variety of activities at recreation centers all month-long including fairs, bingo, sports tournaments, workshops among others.

Parks and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and is celebrated every year in July.

To view a complete list of the events or to learn more about the Parks and Recreation Department visit here and click on the Events tab.