EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting the community to the grand opening ceremony for the Fire Station No. 36 at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 in West El Paso.

The station, which is the first new facility built under the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond program, is located on the campus of the Transmountain Providence Hospital located at 1960 N. Resler Dr.

“Fire Station 36’s opening marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serve and protect our community,” said Fire Chief Jonathan Killings. “This state-of-the-art facility will enhance our response capabilities in far west El Paso and improve the overall safety for our community.”

Station amenities include the following:

A 12,212-square-foot environmentally sustainable firehouse

Three fire apparatus bays

Emergency response vehicles and equipment

Fitness/locker room, restrooms

Safe Haven lobby

Multipurpose/community room

Living quarters for the firefighters

This $11.4 million project is part of the City of El Paso’s commitment to maintaining its standing as one of the nation’s safest cities, strengthening community involvement in resident safety, taking proactive approaches to prevent fire/medical incidents, lowering regional risk, and improving public safety operational efficiencies, according to the City of El Paso,