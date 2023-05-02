Help your dog take the leap with the best dog steps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is inviting the community to its “Cinco De Mayo Adoption Fiesta” on Saturday, May 6.

The event will run 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the El Paso Animal Services Center located on 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

The Adoption Fiesta will feature over 500 pets that are looking for their “furever” home. All adoptions at the fiesta will include the pets spay and neuter procedures, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license, according to the City of El Paso.

The city says the community can also bring their pets to get free microchips from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city urges the community to have their pet’s vaccinations up to date, have a microchip or get them spayed or neutered.

The city adds the “Adoption Fiesta” will include folklorico dancers, local vendors, food trucks, a doggy fashion show with the adoptable shelter pets and live performances from local bands David Orozco y Los Precavidos and El Cobra Norteño.

For more information on El Paso Animal Services and all upcoming events, visit

www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.