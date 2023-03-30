EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Center for Children is inviting the community to their second annual “Kickin’ Asphalt 5K and One-Mile Fun Run/Walk” at Ascarate Park Saturday, April 1.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be filled with family friendly events which are free for non-racers and will include post-race entertainment.

The community can expect food trucks, live music by Julio Ortiz, arts and crafts vendors, wine, beer tasting hosted by Old Sheepdog Brewery and a jumping balloon obstacle course for kids.

Photo: Courtesy of ADP SNAP Committee

Photo: Courtesy of ADP SNAP Committee

The El Paso Center for Children says the county will waive the $5 parking fee for racers and attendees of the fun run/walk with a parking pass. Racers and attendees are being asked to print their parking pass beforehand.

Please visit epccinc.org/events for a map of parking areas or to download the provided parking pass.

Advanced registration for all 5K racers and 1 Mile Fun Walk participants is $30. Tickets for military, youth 18 and under are $25. The individual registration fee will bump up to $35 on the day of the event. Wine and beer tasting tickets will be sold separately.