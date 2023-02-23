EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation invites the community to the 2023 El Paso Senior Games opening ceremony. The ceremony will feature the lighting of the senior games torch, free activities, programming for seniors, and the first basketball skills competition. The 2023 El Paso Senior Games begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Polly Harris Senior Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

The 2023 El Paso Senior Games are held every spring in order to promote health, physical activity, and sportsmanship for adults 50 years of age, says, a representative of the parks and recreation center. This year the games will be celebrating its 40th anniversary and will be including sporting activities such as, basketball, swimming, cycling, volleyball, track and field, and more.

Registration is still open. Interested participants can register in person at any senior center, recreation center or online by visiting ElPasoTexas.gov/Parks/Centers/Senior-Centers or by calling (915) 212-0430.