EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pets Alive- El Paso is inviting the community to the 17th annual Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at La Viña Winery in La Union, New Mexico.

The event features a 1-mile dog walk around the beautiful grounds of La Viña, according to Pets Alive.

There will also be dog costume contests, prizes, music, food vendors, wine, raffles, gifts for sale and more. All proceeds directly benefit Pets Alive-El Paso’s spay/neuter programs.

Pets Alive says the walk begins at 1 p.m. with the canine costume contests to follow.

“You’ll have an amazing time seeing the funniest costume contests of the year. Plus, by supporting our event, you’ll not only save the lives of animals but also help those with limited means including animal-loving families, veterans, seniors and individuals with disabilities,” according to Pets Alive- El Paso.

Visit here for more information and to register.