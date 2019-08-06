Community in mourning: remembering Javier Amir Rodriguez

It was an emotional night at Horizon High School as they hosted a vigil over one of their students taken away in Saturday's Cielo Vista mass shooting.

It was an emotional night at Horizon High School as they hosted a vigil over one of their students taken away in Saturday’s Cielo Vista mass shooting.

Many memories were shared and tears shed for the lost life of 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez.

A teacher at Horizon High School, Ylva Salas has been inside a classroom for over 23 years, “this has been the hardest day of my teaching career.”

Javier Amir Rodriguez would have been a sophomore at the high school.

“He didn’t get to live a good amount of life. They took him too soon and it hurts me. It hurts me deep down because he was like a brother to me,” long time friend, Angel Simental told KTSM, “when we were young, we would always play together. It hurt me bad when I heard the news.”

During the Monday’s vigil, many went up to speak including Clint ISD Superintendent Dr. Juan Martinez.

“Not one more, we may have our differences but there’s other ways to address it. Not with violence, not with hate, not our children please don’t. Not one more,” Martinez said in tears.

Students and teachers came together as one to share love and prayers for the Rodriguez family and the other lives lost in the tragedy.

“To the Rodriguez family, to all the people who have lost somebody. On behalf of Horizon High School, myself and my kids: our deepest condolences. Our hearts go out to you and we pray for you,” Salas said.

Clint ISD officials say they’ll be offering counseling at all of its schools for students who may need it.